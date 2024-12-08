NY Certifies 1,100 Cannabis Workers Amid Equity Program Concerns

New York's Cannabis Workforce Initiative (CWI) is playing a pivotal role in fostering social equity in the state's growing cannabis market. Launched to offer workforce development and legal education, CWI aims to create opportunities for marginalized communities in the adult-use cannabis sector.

CWI's Certification Boosts Cannabis Job Readiness

In a recent interview with NY Up, Esta Bigler, director of Cornell University's Labor and Employment Law Program, detailed CWI's impact. Since its inception, the initiative has issued over 1,100 certificates through programs like the Cannabis Career Exploration and Worker Rights Certificate.

This 15-hour course offers an essential overview of cannabis industry jobs, licensing and legal rights, preparing job seekers and potential licensees to navigate the market's complexities.

"Employers are now asking applicants, ‘Do you have the Cannabis Workforce Initiative Certificate?'" Bigler said, noting the certificate's growing recognition. She also emphasized the program's importance in fulfilling a critical need for industry education.

Partnering For Inclusion & Diversity In Cannabis Workforce

One of CWI's key achievements is its outreach to diverse communities. Bigler shared that nearly 60% of certificate holders identify as people of color, including 31% Black and African American, 16% Hispanic or Latino and 9% multiracial.

"Our certificate holders are job seekers and employers. CWI's training is geared to meet the social equity goals of MRTA," she said.

The initiative is partnering with community-based organizations and educational institutions like NY state (SUNY) and city universities (CUNY) to reach underserved populations.

Read Also: NY Cannabis Market Soars To $654M But Equity Licensees Are Left Behind, Report Finds

Advocacy Groups Raise Concerns Over Equity Goals

However, despite CWI's progress, the program's success unfolds against a backdrop of growing concerns over New York's cannabis industry leadership. Advocacy groups, including the NAACP NY State Conference and the Drug Policy Alliance, recently urged Governor Kathy Hochul to appoint a more qualified executive director for the state's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Their letter highlights delays and underfunding of equity programs that threaten to exclude justice-involved entrepreneurs and small businesses from the market. The groups argue that effective leadership at OCM is essential to maintaining equity and restoring confidence in New York's cannabis market.

As the industry grapples with these internal challenges, its future, particularly in terms of social equity, remains uncertain.

