Korn Ferry Sees Revenue Dip Despite Beating Estimates, Guidance Underwhelms

Korn Ferry KFY shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter FY25 results.

Revenue fell 4.3% year over year (Y/Y) to $681.96 million, beating the consensus of $675.35 million. The fee revenue of the global organizational consulting firm was $674.37 million, a decrease of 4.2% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $117.0 million from $98.5 million, with an adjusted margin of 17.4%, an increase of 340bps Y/Y in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 was in line with the consensus.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $694.85 million.

Dividend: The company declared a quarterly dividend per share of $0.37, payable on January 15 to stockholders of record on December 20.

Buyback: During the quarter, the company repurchased 456,250 shares of stock for $32.6 million.

Outlook: Korn Ferry expects third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.06-$1.18, versus consensus of $1.15 and fee revenue of $635 million-$665 million.

Gary D. Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry said, “We also continue to invest for the future, as evidenced by the launch of the Korn Ferry Talent Suite, which brings together our assessment, development, talent management, and total rewards solutions, allowing our clients to license our decades of expertise, proprietary insights and data-driven intelligence via a subscription-based model.”

”Additionally, our recent Trilogy International investment expands our interim professional offerings to EMEA, which is a substantial addressable market opportunity,” he added.

Investors can gain exposure to Korn Ferry via Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF RFLR.

Price Action: KFY shares are down 7% at $73.11 at last check Thursday.

