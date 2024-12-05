These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On SentinelOne After Q3 Results

SentinelOne Inc S reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results on Wednesday.

SentinelOne reported third-quarter revenue of $210.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $209.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

SentinelOne expects fourth-quarter revenue of $222 million versus estimates of $220.77 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue of $818 million versus estimates of $815.92 million.

“Enterprises are increasingly selecting Singularity Platform for real-time, autonomous security. With our industry-leading innovations and broadening platform capabilities, Singularity is setting the standard for the future of AI-powered cybersecurity," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

SentinelOne shares fell 10.2% to trade at $25.75 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SentinelOne following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained SentinelOne with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $30 to $28.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained SentinelOne with a Positive and raised the price target from $28 to $30.

WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan reiterated SentinelOne with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci reiterated the stock with a Buy and maintained a $31 price target.

Needham analyst Matt Dezort reiterated SentinelOne with a Buy and maintained a $32 price target.

Considering buying S stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: