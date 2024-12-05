SentinelOne Stock Is Falling Today: What's Going On?

SentinelOne Inc S shares are trading lower Thursday on the heels of the company’s third-quarter financial results. Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What Happened: SentinelOne said third-quarter revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $210.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $209.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Annualized recurring revenue increased 29% to $859.7 million as of Oct. 31. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,310 in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“Enterprises are increasingly selecting Singularity Platform for real-time, autonomous security. With our industry-leading innovations and broadening platform capabilities, Singularity is setting the standard for the future of AI-powered cybersecurity," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

SentinelOne expects fourth-quarter revenue of $222 million versus estimates of $220.77 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue of $818 million versus estimates of $815.92 million.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Needham analyst Matt Dezort reiterated SentinelOne with a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $32. Guggenheim analyst John Difucci also reiterated a Buy and maintained a price target of $31.

SentinelOne on Thursday announced that its Singularity Cloud Security solution won the best overall cloud and application security offering in CRN’s 2024 Products of the Year.

“We continue to invest in developing AI-powered solutions that provide real-time, autonomous security across cloud, endpoint and identities and give our partners best-in-class capabilities to protect their customers and grow their security portfolios,” said Ric Smith, president, Product, Technology and Operations, SentinelOne.

S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were down 9.1% at $26.07 at the time of writing Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

