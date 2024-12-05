Dollar General Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dollar General Corporation DG will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Analysts expect Dollar General to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share. That's down from $1.26 per share a year ago. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $10.14 billion, compared to $9.69 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 29, the retail behemoth reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.70, missing the analyst consensus of $1.78. Quarterly sales of $10.21 billion (+4.2% year over year) missed the street view of $10.368 billion.

Dollar General shares gained 0.6% to close at $79.50 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $103 to $90 on Dec. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Market Perform rating and decreased the price target from $90 to $80 on Nov. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $97 to $82 on Nov. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejeuz downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $91 to $73 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $118 to $95 on Aug. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

