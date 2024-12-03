Core & Main Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. CNM will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect Core & Main to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share. That's up from 52 cents per share a year ago. The Saint Louis, Missouri-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion, compared to $1.83 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 7, Core & Main said it has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets of ARGCO Northeast LLC.

Core & Main shares slipped by 0.5% to close at $48.29 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $53 to $60 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $52 on Sept. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $57 to $50 on Sept. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $53 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin maintained an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $34 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying CNM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: