Salesforce Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. CRM will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect Salesforce to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share. That's up from $2.11 per share a year ago. The San Francisco, California-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $9.35 billion, compared to $8.72 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, Salesforce unveiled a groundbreaking tool for managing artificial intelligence (AI) agent lifecycle processes. The system, dubbed Agentforce Testing Center, introduces a new paradigm for businesses adopting autonomous agent technology..

Salesforce shares slipped by 0.01% to close at $329.99 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $325 to $395 on Dec. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $290 to $368 on Nov. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $315 to $380 on Nov. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Salesforce with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $325 to $375 on Nov. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $360 on Nov. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

