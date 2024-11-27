Frontline Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Frontline plc FRO will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Analysts expect Frontline to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share. That's up from 36 cents per share a year ago. The Limassol, Cyprus-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $317.59 million, compared to $232.03 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 30, Frontline reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Frontline shares fell 5% to close at $18.07 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Nov. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $30 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on July 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Samuel Bland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $23 to $22.3 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $26 on Jan. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying FRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

