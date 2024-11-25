Crude Oil Down 3%; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Falls In October

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 250 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.63% to 44,574.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 19,018.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 5,976.72.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 1.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to -0.40 in October compared to -0.27 in the previous month and versus market estimates of -0.20.

Equities Trading UP



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO shares shot up 29% to $30.14 after the company announced that the FDA approved Attruby to treat adults with ATTR-CM.

shares shot up 29% to $30.14 after the company announced that the FDA approved Attruby to treat adults with ATTR-CM. Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT got a boost, surging 36% to $8.28 after AWS announced Quantum Embark program.

got a boost, surging 36% to $8.28 after AWS announced Quantum Embark program. Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares were also up, gaining 91% to $3.3300 after the company completed a $100 million at-the-market equity offering, with plans to use the proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, and advancements in superconducting quantum computing technology.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA shares dropped 85% to $3.9900 after the company announced Simufilam did not show a significant reduction in cognitive or functional decline versus placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the ReThink-ALZ Phase 3 study.

shares dropped 85% to $3.9900 after the company announced Simufilam did not show a significant reduction in cognitive or functional decline versus placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the ReThink-ALZ Phase 3 study. Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT were down 31% to $0.7689 after the company announced that NASDAQ plans to delist its stock.

were down 31% to $0.7689 after the company announced that NASDAQ plans to delist its stock. CareMax, Inc. CMAX was down, falling 32% to $0.4887 after the company announced restructuring amidst its bankruptcy and delisting challenges.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $69.11 while gold traded down 2.9% at $2,634.20.

Silver traded down 3.3% to $30.295 on Friday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.1125.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.16%, Germany's DAX gained 0.49% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.11%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.81%, while London's FTSE 100 gained 0.48%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell to 85.7 in November compared to 86.5 in October and down from market expectations of 86. Producer prices in Spain fell by 3.9% year-over-year in October.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.41%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.11% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.25%.

Economics

