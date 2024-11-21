Tesla Now Allows Users To Report Snow Accumulation, Blocked Stalls And Other Supercharger Issues Ahead Of Winter

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has updated its phone app ahead of winter to allow customers to report issues including trash and snow accumulation at charging locations.

What Happened: “While systems already detect issues pertaining to charging performance or dysfunctional charging posts, the app update will allow customers to raise issues including snow not being plowed properly, vandalism or waste management,” the company said in a post on X.

The move is aimed at improving the EV charging experience and customers can report issues including when they are not charging, Tesla’s Director of Charging in North America Max de Zegher said.

Customers can share issues ranging from access, cleanliness, insufficient lighting, and damage in the form of cracked post skins with the update.

With Tesla App version 4.39.0 or later, you can now report issues at any time, even when not charging. Through our telemetry, we already auto-detect charging performance issues, such as a post not working or slow charging. However issues like snow that isn't properly plowed,… https://t.co/94GLaotbvw — Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) November 21, 2024

Why It Matters: According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, Tesla has over 28,000 supercharger ports across the United States. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had over 62,000 supercharger connectors around the globe.

During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed rumors of the death of its supercharger network following a major layoff in April as "greatly exaggerated."

The company continues to grow its supercharger network while keeping an eye on capital efficiency and the places they are deployed, Musk said while adding that it will deploy more “working” superchargers this year than the rest of the industry combined.

Tesla will invest $500 million in expanding the network this year, Musk then added.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock