Nvidia's Blackwell Set To Outpace Hopper? Here's What CEO Jensen Huang Predicts For 2025

Nvidia Corporation's NVDA CEO Jensen Huang has predicted that the company's Blackwell architecture will surpass its Hopper GPUs in shipments by 2025.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Huang shared that Nvidia will continue to see strong demand for Hopper in the coming months.

However, he noted that Blackwell shipments will steadily increase, eventually outpacing Hopper in the near future.

"Hopper demand will continue through next year, surely the first several quarters of the next year. And meanwhile, we will ship more Blackwells next quarter than this," Huang stated.

Adding, "And we’ll ship more Blackwells the quarter after that than our first quarter. And so that kind of puts it in perspective."

Earlier during the call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said that in the third quarter, the company shipped 13,000 GPU samples, including one of the first Blackwell DGX samples to OpenAI.

She also stated that major partners now have Blackwell in hand and are working to integrate it into their data centers.

Why It Matters: Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $35.1 billion, a 94% increase year-over-year, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia expects fourth-quarter revenue to reach $37.5 billion, driven by sustained high demand for both Hopper and Blackwell systems.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Blackwell chips are facing overheating issues when placed in server racks designed to accommodate up to 72 chips. The company has reportedly asked its suppliers to revise the rack design several times to resolve the overheating problem.

When Huang was asked the question about this issue during the earnings call, he did not directly address the reports. Instead, the Nvidia CEO underscored that Blackwell production is ramping up strongly, with supply exceeding initial estimates.

Price Action: Nvidia shares declined by 0.76% on Wednesday, ending the day at $145.89, and fell another 2.53% in after-hours trading, dropping to $142.20 as of the latest update.

