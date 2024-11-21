Deere Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Deere & Company DE will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Analysts expect Deere to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share. That's down from $8.26 per share a year ago. The Moline, Illinois-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $9.27 billion, compared to $13.8 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 15, Deere reported third-quarter results and reaffirmed its net income 2024 outlook. The company's net sales and revenue declined 17% year-over-year to $13.152 billion, beating the consensus of $10.944 billion.

Deere shares gained 1.2% to close at $404.96 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $360 to $420 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $395 to $420 on Oct. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $443 to $496 on Oct. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso maintained an In-Line rating and boosted the price target from $371 to $378 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

B of A Securities analyst Ross Gilardi maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $400 to $410 on Aug. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

