Bitcoin Hits $95K For The First Time Ever, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As Trump's Crypto Policy Takes Shape: Top Analyst Describes BTC's Path To $135K

Bitcoin hit $95,000 for the first time ever, following reports of a cryptocurrency-focused role in the incoming Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency briefly surpassed the never-seen-before level overnight on Wednesday before rebounding.

With the latest uptick, Bitcoin's weekly gains jumped to nearly 5%, while its market dominance reached 60%. Its returns for November have shot past 33% already, against the historical average of 45%.

On the contrary, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, slid below $3,100. It was down over 3.5% over the week.

Bitcoin's rally followed reports of a dedicated cryptocurrency role in Trump's administration that would act as a bridge between the White House, Congress, and regulatory agencies like the SEC and CFTC.

Nearly $350 million in leveraged positions were liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $241 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) surged 6.52% in the last 24 hours, implying heightened speculative interest among derivatives traders.

Most of the new bets favored Bitcoin's price increase as the number of long positions increased vis-à-vis shorts, according to the Long/Shorts Ratio.

Market sentiment remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, as per the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.12 trillion, following an increase of 1.32% in the last 24 hours.

Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares finished 0.76% lower ahead of third-quarter earnings, which eventually turned out to be better than expected.

Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez drew a parallel with Bitcoin's Dec. 2020 trajectory, observing a "nearly identical" Relative Strength Index (RSI).

"If true, BTC will go to $108,000, drop to $99,000, and bounce to $135,000," Martinez added.

#Bitcoin looks like it did in December 2020. Even the RSI is nearly identical. If true, $BTC will go to $108,000, drop to $99,000, and bounce to $135,000! pic.twitter.com/hsIBWBVGnl — Ali (@ali_charts) November 20, 2024

Another widely-followed analyst, Rekt Capital, stated that Bitcoin dips from the previously broken resistance would mean a "post-breakout retest."

"These retests aren’t always necessary but BTC’s most recent downside wicking demonstrates that there is at least retesting intent in the price action," the analyst remarked.

#BTC



Any dips into the previously broken Range High (red) would constitute a post-breakout retest



These retests aren't always necessary but BTC's most recent downside wicking demonstrates that there is at least retesting intent in the price action$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/r9YbUIg79C pic.twitter.com/uLIY7yXynz — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) November 20, 2024

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock



