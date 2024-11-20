Bitcoin Hits $95K For The First Time Ever, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As Trump's Crypto Policy Takes Shape: Top Analyst Describes BTC's Path To $135K

Bitcoin hit $95,000 for the first time ever, following reports of a cryptocurrency-focused role in the incoming Donald Trump administration.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+2.73%
|$94,794.86
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.98%
|$3,083.96
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-0.87%
|$0.3845
What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency briefly surpassed the never-seen-before level overnight on Wednesday before rebounding.
With the latest uptick, Bitcoin's weekly gains jumped to nearly 5%, while its market dominance reached 60%. Its returns for November have shot past 33% already, against the historical average of 45%.
On the contrary, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, slid below $3,100. It was down over 3.5% over the week.
Bitcoin's rally followed reports of a dedicated cryptocurrency role in Trump's administration that would act as a bridge between the White House, Congress, and regulatory agencies like the SEC and CFTC.
Nearly $350 million in leveraged positions were liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $241 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) surged 6.52% in the last 24 hours, implying heightened speculative interest among derivatives traders.
Most of the new bets favored Bitcoin's price increase as the number of long positions increased vis-à-vis shorts, according to the Long/Shorts Ratio.
Market sentiment remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, as per the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Floki (FLOKI)
|+14.94%
|$0.0002822
|UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
|+6.46%
|$8.47
|Tezos (XTZ)
|+5.35%
|$1.08
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.12 trillion, following an increase of 1.32% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks traded mixed on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the session flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.11% to close at 18,966.14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
The Nasdaq Composite lifted 195.66 points, or 1.04%, to end at 18,987.47. The S&P 500 added 0.40% to close at 5,916.98. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, surging 139.53 points, or 0.32%, to end at 43,408.47.
Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares finished 0.76% lower ahead of third-quarter earnings, which eventually turned out to be better than expected.
Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez drew a parallel with Bitcoin's Dec. 2020 trajectory, observing a "nearly identical" Relative Strength Index (RSI).
"If true, BTC will go to $108,000, drop to $99,000, and bounce to $135,000," Martinez added.
Another widely-followed analyst, Rekt Capital, stated that Bitcoin dips from the previously broken resistance would mean a "post-breakout retest."
"These retests aren’t always necessary but BTC’s most recent downside wicking demonstrates that there is at least retesting intent in the price action," the analyst remarked.
Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock
