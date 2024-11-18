Elon Musk Acknowledges X User's Call for Larger Tesla Models For Bigger Families

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday acknowledged the need for bigger, family-sized electric vehicle models from the EV giant.

What Happened: “Ok,” Musk wrote to an X user who flagged the need for a bigger Tesla EV for bigger families.

“We need big Teslas for big families,” the user wrote.

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Tesla unveiled its dedicated robotaxi offering called Cybercab in October, featuring just two seats. Other Tesla vehicles come with five-seat interiors in the U.S., except the long-range all-wheel drive variant of Model Y in which Tesla offers a 7-seat interior option for an added $1,000 or $2,000, depending on the choice of color for the interiors.

Tesla also revealed a Robovan together with the two-seat Cybercab in October with no pedals or wheels capable of transporting up to 20 people or cargo without a driver. However, the company did not provide a production timeline for the vehicle.

Why It Matters: Musk believes that a population collapse is coming with people choosing to have fewer or no children. A population implosion will end civilization, he has previously said, urging people to have more children.

In September, Reuters reported that Tesla is planning to produce a six-seat version of its Model Y SUV starting next year in China.

The new variant of Tesla's best-selling vehicle will be made at the company's gigafactory in Shanghai starting late 2025, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

