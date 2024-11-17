Peanut The Squirrel-Themed Coin Rallies 11% As UFC Star Jim Miller Demands 'Justice' for P'Nut' After Victory

A meme coin inspired by the “Peanut," the squirrel, maintained its upward march Sunday as UFC legend Jim Miller demanded justice for the late animal.

What happened: Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) jumped over 11% to become the market's fourth-best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.

The coin's trading volume rose 13% to $1.70 billion, eclipsing Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and dogwifhat WIF/USD, coins with bigger market capitalization.

The fresh rally boosted the Solana SOL/USD-based coin's weekly gains to a staggering 1343%, dwarfing the returns of other coins.

In less than two weeks since launch, PNUT has amassed a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, becoming the seventh-largest meme coin.

Sunday's rally came after UFC star Miller used his victory speech to draw attention to the cause of the late social media star.

"New York, I got one thing to say, first. We need justice for P'Nut," Miller said after defeating Damon Jackson at the Madison Square Garden.

Miller hoped that the newly constituted Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, would help fix these issues. "Hopefully that DOGE cleans things up down at the state level."

DOGE is a new American way of life. https://t.co/epONPNfHNt — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 17, 2024

Why It Matters: The death of the adorable creature became a big flashpoint ahead of the presidential elections.

New York state officials confiscated and euthanized Peanut, along with a raccoon named Fred, triggering a wave of outrage from social media and influential figures. The authorities said they acted to prevent potential human exposure to rabies from the animals.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PNUT was exchanging hands at $1.76, up 11.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

