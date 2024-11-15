Lucid Recalls Over 1500 Units Of Air Sedan Over Loss Of Drive Power Concerns

Lucid Motors LCID is recalling 1,539 Air sedans in the U.S. citing concerns about loss of drive power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The recall population includes model year 2024-2025 Air Pure rear wheel drive vehicles.

The rear subframe wiring harness in these vehicles may be too short, straining the electrical connection and causing power loss to the rear drive unit and increasing the risk of crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

As for a solution the company will replace the rear subframe wiring harness at no cost to the customer, the auto safety relator said. Since Oct. 17, all Lucid Air vehicles have been manufactured with harnesses of required length, it added.

Why It Matters: The Air Pure variant of the premium Air sedan is its cheapest starting at $69,900. The top-end variant of Lucid Air called the Sapphire, has a starting price of $249,000. There are two more variants of the EV sedan, priced at $78,900 and $110,900.

In the third quarter of 2024, Lucid delivered 2,781 vehicles, marking its highest quarterly deliveries to date. Lucid crossed the 2000 quarterly delivery volume for the first time only in the second quarter of this year.

Lucid Air is currently the only vehicle from the EV maker in production. The company is gearing up to start production of its Gravity SUV before the end of the year.

Photo courtesy: Lucid