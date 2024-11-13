Marques 'MKBHD' Brownlee Apologizes For Overspeeding In Recent Video, Cuts Off Snippet Of Driving A Lamborghini At 96 MPH In 35 MPH Zone

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, apologized for overspeeding in his recent video on Tuesday, following severe backlash from viewers.

What Happened: “Last video I did something pretty stupid. You might’ve already seen it, but maybe not so I’ll address it here. There was a clip with the action cam of me test driving a car and going way to fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous,” Brownlee wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

The YouTuber added that he cut the overspeeding portion out of the video.

“I also understand that this looks like covering it up, but I think it’s the right thing to do,” Brownlee wrote while adding that there was no reason to include it in the video in the first place.

“All I can do apologize and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again. That’s a terrible example to set and I’m sorry for it,” Brownlee wrote.

Why It Matters: The cut-away snippet showed Brownlee driving a Lamborghini at 96 mph in a 35 mph zone. The 9-minute video, posted on YouTube on Monday, was sponsored by Shenzhen-headquartered DJI and Brownlee promoted the company’s Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Brownlee has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Brownlee recently launched Panels, a wallpaper app that charged $12 per month for access to its entire phone wallpaper collection without ads. Users flagged concerns about the app’s high pricing and Brownlee subsequently admitted that he “failed on the price front” at launch.

The YouTuber made several changes to the app and its pricing following the admission.

