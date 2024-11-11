Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Doesn't Wear A Watch After A Gardner Taught Him The Secret Of Time

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang doesn't wear a watch, which can sometimes be a status symbol of the rich and famous. Huang has watched his wealth soar in 2024 as Nvidia stock has increased substantially year-to-date.

What Happened: Huang's wealth is up $84.8 billion in 2024, but the billionaire may not be aware of the gains since he doesn't look at his company's stock price every day.

While billionaires often buy expensive houses, cars, yachts and watches, Huang is focused on Nvidia's future.

Often known for his signature leather jacket worn at events, Nvidia investors likely won't find a watch on the billionaire's wrist.

While speaking at CASPA (Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association) 2023, Huang shared the simple reason why he doesn't wear a watch.

"Now is the most important time," Huang said.

Huang admitted that he's not ambitious.

"I don't aspire to do more. I aspire to do better at what I'm currently doing."

To the surprise of some, Huang also admitted at the time that Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy or long-term plan.

"Our definition of a long-term plan is what are we doing today."

The Huang interview was recently shared on Instagram by the @entrepreneursonig account and prompted plenty of comments and interaction.

Huang's Advice: During the same CASPA 2023 interview, Huang took his comments on not wearing a watch and being focused on the present one step further.

Huang shared a story of a gardener in Japan who tended his garden for over 30 years and saw success after patience and dedication.

Huang said he asked the gardener how he was able to maintain a moss-covered garden with exceptional care despite having small tweezers and small tools. The comment from the gardener has stuck with Huang over the years, as reported by the Times of India.

"I have plenty of time," Huang recalled the gardener telling him.

Huang said this is the best career advice he can give anyone.

"Now is the most important time – just commit yourself to it," Huang said.

Huang is worth $129 billion at the time of writing, as reported by Bloomberg. Huang is currently the 11th richest person in the world.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock closed at $145.26 on Monday, versus a 52-week trading range of $45.01 to $149.76. It is up 201% year-to-date in 2024.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia Corp.