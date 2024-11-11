Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Monday.com Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

monday.com Ltd. MNDY will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 11.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share, down from 64 cents per share in the year-ago period. monday.com projects to report revenue of $246.09 million for the quarter, compared to $189.19 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 12, Monday.com reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 34% Y/Y to $236.1 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $228.8 million..

monday.com shares gained 1.8% to close at $324.31 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Berg maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $315 to $330 on Nov. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $340 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Capital One analyst Connor Murphy initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $325 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $325 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $320 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying MNDY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: