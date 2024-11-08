Steve Madden Announces Plans To Move Production To Avoid Trump Tariffs, But There's A Catch

Steve Madden Ltd. SHOO, a major player in the footwear industry valued at $3 billion, has announced plans to significantly reduce its manufacturing operations in China. This strategic shift is in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports.

What Happened: CEO Edward Rosenfeld revealed that the company intends to cut its production in China by half, as reported by CNN. Currently, 70% of Steve Madden’s imports come from China.

The company plans to decrease this to between 40% and 45% over the next year by shifting production to countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Brazil. This strategy aims to circumvent the potential tariffs, which could reach up to 60% on Chinese goods.

Why It Matters: The decision by Steve Madden to move production is part of a broader response to President-elect Trump’s aggressive tariff proposals.

Trump has suggested imposing a 20% tariff on all imports and even higher rates on Chinese goods. This has raised concerns among companies heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing, such as Apple Inc. and others, about potential cost increases that might be passed on to consumers.

Furthermore, a study by the National Retail Federation warns that these tariffs could lead to a significant reduction in consumer spending, potentially costing Americans $78 billion annually. The study highlights the impact on essential items like apparel and appliances, which could see price hikes, disproportionately affecting low-income families.

Economist Justin Wolfers thinks that the anticipation of these tariffs might drive a surge in consumer spending on big-ticket items in the short term as people rush to make purchases before the tariffs take effect.

