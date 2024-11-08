These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Motorola Solutions Following Q3 Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates on Thursday.

Motorola Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $3.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.38 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.79 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

“Our third-quarter results were exceptional, with record Q3 revenue, earnings and cash flow,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “We achieved strong growth across the board, and I’m pleased with the momentum of our business. As a result, we’re again raising our revenue and earnings expectations for the full year.”

Motorola Solutions shares gained 6.8% to trade at $501.80 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Motorola Solutions following earnings announcement.

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained Motorola with an Outperform and raised the price target from $425 to $515.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Overweight and raised the price target from $467 to $529.

