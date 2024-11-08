Expedia Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results on Thursday.
Expedia Group reported quarterly earnings of $6.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.04 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.06 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.11 billion.
“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations on gross bookings and earnings with revenue landing in-line. We accelerated bookings growth in our consumer business for the second consecutive quarter, and our advertising and B2B businesses continue to deliver strong double-digit growth,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group.
Expedia shares gained 4.8% to trade at $182.45 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Expedia following earnings announcement.
- Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained Expedia with a Buy and raised the price target from $180 to $200.
- Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $180.
- Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained the stock with an Outperform and raised the price target from $155 to $210.
- JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Expedia Group with a Neutral and raised the price target from $135 to $170.
- BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $175 to $200.
- Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained Expedia with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $134 to $153.
