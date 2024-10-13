Bill Ackman Lists 33 'Actions' Of Democrats That Swung Him Toward Supporting Trump Even Though He Is An 'Imperfect Man'

Billionaire Bill Ackman detailed 33 reasons for endorsing Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, citing policy failures and concerns with the Biden/Harris administration.

What Happened: Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, in a lengthy X post, detailed his reasons for backing Trump over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. He cited 33 actions and policies of the Biden/Harris administration and the Democratic Party that led to his loss of confidence in them.

These actions included opening borders without proper screening, implementing economic policies that worsened inflation, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, introducing excessive regulations, modifying the bail system, promoting DEI ideologies, and failing to address antisemitism. He also criticized vaccine mandates, free speech restrictions, the handling of U.S. energy independence, and various foreign policy decisions. Ackman expressed concern about leadership, health, and transparency issues within the Democratic Party.

Ackman also dismissed suggestions that his support for Trump was motivated by personal financial gain or aspirations for a position in his administration.

A number of my good friends and family have been surprised about my decision to support @realDonaldTrump for president. They have been surprised because my political giving history has been mostly to Democrats, my voting registration has typically been Democrat (in NY, you must… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 11, 2024

Why It Matters: Ackman’s endorsement of Trump marks a significant shift in his political stance. His support for Trump, despite his past criticism of the former president, indicates a deep dissatisfaction with the current administration and the Democratic Party. His detailed critique of the Democrats’ actions and policies provides a window into his thinking and the factors that influenced his decision.

Previously, Ackman had expressed his dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party, suggesting that a massive loss in the election would be the best outcome for the party’s long-term reform.

