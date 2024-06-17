Embracer Group Closes Alone In The Dark Developer, Pieces Interactive

Loading... Loading...

Pieces Interactive, the developer behind Alone in the Dark, has been shut down by Embracer Group AB THQQF following the game’s underwhelming performance.

According to IGN, the studio, operational from 2007 to 2024, bid farewell on its website with a message: “Thanks for playing with us.”

“In 2017, Pieces Interactive was acquired by Embracer Group after working with the expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Ragnarök and third expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Atlantis,” the statement reads. “Our last release was the reimagining of Alone in the Dark.”

Embracer Group confirmed that Alone in the Dark “performed below management expectations,” leading to layoffs at Pieces Interactive.

This move adds Pieces Interactive to the list of studios impacted by Embracer Group, which also shut down Free Radical Design, Onom and Volition Games, collectively affecting more than 1,000 employees.

The closure of Pieces Interactive is part of broader industry turmoil, with Embracer Group at the center of significant restructuring and divestiture.

Embracer Group has sold assets such as Gearbox Software and Saber Interactive and is preparing to split into three separate companies following the collapse of a $2 billion deal in 2023.

