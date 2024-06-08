Trump's Niece Says Insane To Pardon 'Convicted Criminal Who's Trying To Destroy America': 'Absolutely Terrible Idea'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump recently slammed the idea of pardoning the ex-president after he was found guilty in the first of his four criminal trials.

What Happened: Mary Trump, a psychologist took shots at Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race in early March and called for the pardon of her uncle. In a post on X on June 1, she said, “Remember former presidential candidate Dean Phillips? Neither do I, but his untreated megalomania forces him to keep reminding us he exists.”

“Now he's in the news bc he thinks Donald should be pardoned … which is how we know it's an absolutely terrible idea,” she said.

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in the New York hush-money case in late May. The case involves the former president falsifying business records to pay adult movie star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged sexual affair between them before the 2016 election.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Calls Aileen Cannon ‘Donald’s Personal Pocket Judge’ For Delaying Classified Documents Case, Says GOP Aiding ‘A Man…That Promises Authoritarian Rule’

Phillips had previously taken to X and said New York Governor Kathy Hochul should pardon Donald Trump, despite criticizing the former president.

“Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim,” he said.

“@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country.”

Mary Trump also said she’s sure “we’ll be talking about … the insanity of pardoning a convicted criminal who’s trying to destroy America.”

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a sentence from Acting Justice Juan Merchan of the New York State Supreme Court, who is overseeing the case, on July 11. The ex-president is certain to appeal the verdict.

Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election. Opinion polls indicate that he is neck-and-neck or slightly ahead of President Joe Biden, setting up a likely rematch between them.A recent survey by the Quinnipiac University after the conviction showed that Donald Trump was slightly ahead of Biden in the key battleground state of Georgia.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups

Photo: Shutterstock