Trump's Ex-White House Aide Says New York May Not Move For Ex-President After His Bronx Rally, Explains What Biden Has To Do To Win

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said in an interview on Friday that New York is not going to move for Donald Trump. His comments came close on the heels of the former president holding a major campaign rally in Bronx, his first rally in the New York City since 2016.

Trump’s NYC Rally: When asked about Trump’s Bronx rally, Scaramucci, in a NewsNation interview, referred to former President Ronald Reagan going to the South Bronx in the 1980s. He noted that New York was a swing state then. “It’s just a different country today … I see what President Trump is doing but I don’t really see how it helps him,” he said.

“New York is not going to move for him.”

Scaramucci, the founder of Sky Bridge Capital, said he agrees with Trump regarding some of the problems New York faces.

“It will be interesting to see if his presence here will move some of the Democrats to the center. Because if President [Joe] Biden wants to win the campaign, he has to attack away from hard left and move back into the moderate center.”

On Nikki Haley: Scaramucci also commented on former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley‘s shift from being a staunch opponent to declaring her intent to vote for Trump. In a separate CNN interview, he pointed out that there are 40 individuals who served under Trump in the White House, Cabinet, or sub-Cabinet positions, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who have publicly denounced the former president.

“I would implore the Biden campaign to reach out to those people,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also expressed disappointment in Haley.

“She is smarter than what she's doing right now but there's no backbone in her decision,” he said.

Scaramucci suggested that Haley might have been influenced by campaign consultants who warned her that she would have no future in the Republican Party if she did not support Trump.

“But if I were the Biden people, I'd say, ‘Hey it's a binary election, it's democracy first. Are you a patriot first and a partisan last? Come join us so that we can keep this system of government, this great American experiment, working for the American people as well as it has worked over the last 250 years,'” he said.

