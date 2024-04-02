Goodbye Safari, Hello Arc? Apple's Browser Design Veteran Joins The Browser Company

Loading... Loading...

A key designer behind Apple Inc.’s AAPL Safari browser has left the company to join The Browser Company, the firm behind the Arc web browser.

What Happened: The departure of Charlie Deets, one of Apple’s lead designers for Safari, Applewas announced by Josh Miller, CEO of The Browser Company, on Monday. Deets had been with Apple for five years and was responsible for the design of Safari, Home, Privacy, Accessibility, and Screen Sharing.

In his announcement, Miller described Deets as one of the two lead designers for Safari at Apple. Deets confirmed his move to The Browser Company on his personal X, formerly Twitter, account.

Why It Matters: The Browser Company has been making waves in the browser industry with its innovative approach. Earlier this year, the company introduced a new iOS app, Arc Search, which combines a browser, search engine, and AI to offer a different web search experience.

Deets’s extensive experience in browser design could further bolster The Browser Company’s position in the market.

Last month, The Browser Company also announced that it had raised $50 million at a $550 million valuation. The company plans to make Arc generally available on Windows, Mac, and iOS with a single cross-platform syncing system by this summer, reported 9To5Mac.

Image Source – The Browser Company

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.