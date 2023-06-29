Dollar Tree: After Years In The Mud, A Turning Point Appears

Throughout much of the past five-plus years, Dollar Tree DLTR has been stuck in a bit of a rut, most notably as it relates to the turnaround efforts at Family Dollar. In my view, that is starting to change. Two key events led to this moment: (1) “breaking the buck” and the rollout of the multi-price assortment at the Dollar Tree banner and (2) pressure from activist investor Paul Hilal of Mantle Ridge, which led to the hiring of CEO Richard Dreiling (the C-suite has seen significant turnover since he became Chairman of the Board in March 2022). Dollar Tree’s 2023 Investor Day, which was held on June 21st, provided an opportunity for management to lay out its assessment of the current state of affairs, along with their plan for the years forward – and it didn’t disappoint. As discussed in the link below, I think we now have a clear vision for the future at each of the ~8,000 store retail banners. I won’t bury the lede: I’m of the opinion that DLTR management has laid out a credible plan for significantly improving the unit economics at Dollar Tree (primarily by driving incremental wallet share, sales per store, and margin dollars, not a higher margin rate); the pricing changes announced at the Dollar Tree banner over the past few years are critical to its long-term evolution.

https://thescienceofhitting.com/p/dollar-tree-turning-point