Trump's COVID-19 Advisor Anthony Fauci To Teach At Georgetown: Report

Esteemed infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as chief medical adviser to seven U.S. presidents, including Donald Trump, and played a pivotal role in America’s fight against infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and COVID-19, is set to join the faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., starting July 1, CBS News reports.

Georgetown’s New Distinguished University Professor

Fauci will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases. The university’s President, John J. DeGioia, expressed deep honor in welcoming Fauci, praising him as a dedicated public servant, humanitarian, and visionary global health leader.

Fauci’s Connection to Georgetown

Although Fauci did not attend Georgetown, his wife, Christine Grady, is an alumna, and their three daughters were born in Georgetown University Hospital. Fauci also has a long history with Jesuit education, having attended Regis High School in New York City, and Holy Cross for college.

Fauci’s Vision for His New Role

Fauci referred to his decision to join Georgetown as a “no-brainer” and “a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career.” He aims to offer his experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students, believing that this will be his major contribution to Georgetown.