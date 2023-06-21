TechnipFMC's Sends Deep-Sea Vessel To Assists In Search For Missing Titanic Submarine

Earlier this week, a deep-sea vessel owned by TechnipFMC FTI joined the search and rescue operation for the missing Titanic tourist submarine.

What Happened: The submarine, which was en route to the Titanic wreckage, went missing with five people onboard, including British businessman Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Fox Business reports. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy are working around the clock in this complex operation to locate the submarine.

“We are working closely with and under the direction of the United States Coast Guard, who are leading the effort and will provide further information as it is available,” the TechnipFMC spokesperson said.

According to the information provided on its website, the Deep Energy vessel, which has been in service for around a decade, has the capability to install various types of pipes and umbilicals at depths of approximately 9,800 feet. It is equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and offers additional features such as a maximum speed of 19.5 knots, as well as cranage and deck winches.

See Also: Titanic Tourist Sub Missing: The Guinness Record-Holding Explorer Onboard, Sub’s Video Game Controller, Link To Blue Origin And More

Underwater noises have been detected in the search area for the submarine. The noises were picked up by Canadian P-3 aircraft, prompting a relocation of underwater operations to find the origin of the sounds. While no results have been yielded yet, the underwater operations are ongoing. The data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with U.S. Navy experts for further analysis and will be considered in future search plans.

See Also: Missing Titanic Submarine: Underwater Noises Spark Hope In Search Efforts

Why It Matters: The missing submarine has sparked international attention and concern. The submersible had less than 40 hours of breathable air left as of Tuesday evening, according to the Coast Guard. The vessel had about 96 hours of oxygen onboard when its dive began. However, the transition from a search-and-rescue mission to a recovery operation will not be immediate once those hours are up, as several factors could extend the search.

Related Link: RMS Titanic Relics Turned Into NFTs In Web3 Project