Elon Musk Overestimates Himself But Is 'Very Talented,' 'Brilliant,' Say Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Tesla CEO Shows Appreciation For'The Kind Words.'

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger shared their takes on Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

The two were answering a question as to whether they still believe that Musk overestimates himself.

Very Talented: While Munger said he still holds the same opinion, he went on to say that Musk is "very talented." "He is overestimating himself but who doesn't need to overestimate himself as he is very talented," Berkshire's vice chairman said.

Buffett chimed in, bringing up an interview Musk had done with Bill Maher and saying that the exchange was worth watching.

"Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy ,and I would say that he might score over a 100%," Buffett said. "He dreams about things and his dream have got a foundation."

Munger pointed out that Musk may not have been able to accomplish as much as he has if the Tesla CEO had not chased after seemingly unreasonable goals. Munger also compared himself and Buffett to Musk.

"He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it. We are different. Warren and I are looking for the easy job we can identify," Munger said.

No Competition With Musk: In an ultimate compliment to the tech entrepreneur, Buffett said he and Munger are not seeking to compete with Musk in a lot of areas. Munger agreed, saying, “We don't want that much failure."

"There have been important things done by Elon already and it requires fanaticism … it’s a dedication to solving the impossible and, every now and then, they’ll do it," Buffett said.

"But it would be torturous for me and Charlie. I just like the way I’m living, and I wouldn’t enjoy being in his shoes but he wouldn’t enjoy being in my shoes either," he added.

After a Tesla influencer shared a clip of Buffett’s and Munger’s comments on Twitter on Saturday, Musk responded, "Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie.”

In the past, Musk has lamented over Buffett and Munger’s decision to not invest in Tesla and has encouraged the two to bet on his electric vehicle venture.

