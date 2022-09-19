GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.

After years of rumors, Rockstar confirmed this year in February that they are working on Grand Theft Auto 6, and after 7 months of this news, the new development video leaked.

The leaked videos showed us a new female main protagonist along with the other characters, swimming mechanics, driving, inventory system, shooting weapon, locations, and many other things.

The game is still in the early development stage so if these leaks turned out to be true it will take a few more years for Rockstar to release the game since there are lot of things to be done.

All the leaked videos are not confirmed to be real, but seeing the videos we can say that: to fake this it will require a lot of time to build the mechanics, characters, gameplay, and detail. And if the leak turns out to be fake then it will be one of the best-detailed fakes ever.

Image Source: Twitter