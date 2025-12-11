Trading in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is quiet on Thursday. But that hasn't been the case lately. The shares have soared amid a bidding war for the company.

• Warner Bros. Discovery stock is trading at elevated levels. What should traders watch with WBD?

But if no more bidders come along, there is a good chance the shares will run into resistance soon. This is why Warner Bros. is the Stock of the Day.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) entered a deal last Friday to buy Warner Bros. for $27.75 per share. On Monday, Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) responded by going directly to investors with a hostile bid of $30 per share.

Some Warner Bros. shareholders are hoping an even higher bid will come along. But if it doesn't, an increase in price due to anticipation of a deal could stall out around $31.25.

Read Also: Billion Dollar Genetic Disease Stock Crashes, Loses 90% Value As Lead Drug Fails In Trial

“Sell at former peaks” is an old Wall Street adage. It refers to when a stock reaches a price that had previously been a peak or top, there is a good chance that it hits resistance once more and rolls over again.

As you can see on the chart, there was resistance for Warner Bros. around $31.25 in early 2022. There are people who bought shares back then who have held onto their losing positions since.

A number of them have decided that if they could eventually do so, they would sell their shares at breakeven. This means that if the price returns to $31.25, they will be placing sell orders.

If there is a large number or concentration of these orders, it could result in forming resistance at the price again. This could put a ceiling on the price.

Some old Wall Street adages and expressions are not “old wives’ tales.” Their origins have a factual basis.

If Warner Bros. does reach levels around $31.25, it may be a logical place to have a sell order.

Read Next:

• Trump’s Tariffs Rewrite Trade Math — Deficit Hits 5-Year Low

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock