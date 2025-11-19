With Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) reporting third quarter earnings after the bell, the stock isn't charging into the print with its usual swagger — it's limping in. NVDA is down about 15% since late October with the technical setup signaling neither panic nor momentum. But beneath that cool exterior, the chart is tightening in a way traders can't ignore.

A Pullback That's Starting To Look Like A Setup

NVDA's near-term trend looks bruised but not broken. With the stock at $182.29, it now sits below the eight-day simple moving average (SMA) ($189.16), the 20-day SMA ($193.18), and the 50-day SMA ($186.29) — a reset that still reads as consolidation rather than collapse. The real line in the sand is the 100-day zone near $180, where shares continue to find support. As long as NVDA holds that band, the medium-term structure remains intact despite short-term pressure.

Direxion's Head of Capital Markets, Jake Behan, puts it plainly: "Since late October, Nvidia is down about 15%, but technically it's showing signs of stabilizing. RSI is in the mid-40s, volume has fallen during the downtrend, and the stock is sitting right on its 100-day moving average around $180, a level where it has found support recently."

That's exactly the sort of setup traders love heading into a catalyst — but only if the catalyst cooperates.

Where The Chart Meets The Narrative

At RSI 43.26, NVDA isn't stretched. At the 100-day, it isn't exposed. And with the 200-day far below at $152.17, the long-term trend remains decisively intact.

But this print isn't about numbers — it's about conviction.

As Behan puts it: "If Jensen Huang can convince traders that demand is still outpacing supply, the whole market exhales. If not, the current rotation out of tech could accelerate fast."

A strong guide could turn this 15% pullback into the springboard for the next leg higher. Anything softer? Traders will frame it as confirmation that the AI trade needs to cool down.

The Gravitational Center Of Tech

"Nvidia is the gravitational center of the AI universe and even if you don't own it, you're going to feel its pull," Behan says. And that's the truth: this report won't just move NVDA — it'll bend the entire tech tape around it.

Tonight's heat check isn't just for Nvidia. It's for the whole AI ecosystem — and traders know exactly what's riding on every word of guidance.

