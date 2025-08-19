Costco Wholesale Corp COST is about to experience its first Death Cross since October 2022, sending technical analysts into a frenzy. For the uninitiated, a Death Cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average—a pattern often linked with bearish signals. Naturally, Wall Street chatter starts with "Sell!"

History Suggests Caution

The last Costco Death Cross in October 2022 marked the market bottom, triggering an almost immediate 10% rally. Could this be another contrarian opportunity?

Price action tells an interesting story. COST has been in a technical correction, largely range-bound since November 2024, forming a pattern of higher lows and lower highs, also known as price compression. This often signals a buildup before a decisive move, not necessarily a freefall.

COST Technical Picture Mostly Bullish

Costco is trading around $979.35, above its 20-day SMA (simple moving average) at $957.60, its 50-day SMA at $972.93 as well as its 200-day SMA at $972.48—all bullish signals.

Meanwhile, the eight-day SMA suggests caution at $980.51, adding another layer of resistance to the mix. Add in a positive (bullish) MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator of 3.60 and an RSI (relative strength index) of 56.01, and the stock looks poised for potential upside rather than a crash. COST's price compression suggests investors could see a bounce off these key moving averages, potentially pushing the stock back toward $1,000 and maybe even toward all-time highs.

For U.S. investors, the Death Cross shouldn't automatically trigger panic. Costco's combination of historical resilience, bullish moving averages, and solid technical indicators suggests this could be a buy-the-dip scenario rather than a sell-off.

