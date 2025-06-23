Honeywell International Inc. HON is on the verge of a golden moment — literally. The stock is just about to make a Golden Cross, a classic technical indicator where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day, signaling a potential bullish turn.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Honeywell stock, at $221.80, is poised to flip its trend from cautious to confident, with technicals hinting at a subtle shift in investor sentiment despite a moderately bearish backdrop.

Read Also: $1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

On The Cusp Of A Golden Cross

Honeywell's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $215.17, edging close to crossing above the 200-day average at $215.40. Although short-term signals like the eight-day SMA ($224.00) and 20-day SMA ($225.14) suggest some near-term selling pressure, longer-term indicators are more optimistic.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at 1.54 and an RSI (relative strength index) hovering near neutral at 48.85 point to growing buying interest, setting the stage for a potential technical breakout.

Strategic Shakeup Powers Investor Interest

This technical setup aligns neatly with Honeywell's ongoing transformation. The company is deep into a major portfolio restructuring, carving itself into three independent, publicly traded firms by mid-2026. Following the planned spin-off of its Advanced Materials division, Honeywell aims to sharpen focus on its core strengths: Automation, Aerospace Technologies, and Energy Transition.

The recent acquisitions and sale of its Personal Protective Equipment business for over $1.3 billion underscore Honeywell's commitment to streamline operations and boost shareholder value.

Flying High With Aerospace Innovation

Honeywell is also revving up in aerospace, expanding its partnership with NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI to accelerate autonomous flight tech.

The showcase of its Anthem avionics system at CES 2025 and the new U.S. government contract for speech anonymization tech highlight Honeywell's drive to stay at the cutting edge of aviation safety and privacy.

Why It Matters For Investors

The Golden Cross isn't just a technical blip — it could be a subtle signal that Honeywell's evolving business strategy is starting to resonate with the market. If the cross completes and the stock sustains above key moving averages, investors might see this as a cue that Honeywell is ready to take off after a period of sideways action.

With its diversified portfolio focused on high-growth megatrends and a clearer business structure on the horizon, Honeywell's golden cross could mark the beginning of a new chapter in shareholder returns.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock