ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT is about to plug into the earnings grid, and Wall Street's biggest brains are already circling the EV charging play. The company reports first quarter results after the bell Wednesday, with expectations for a loss of 5 cents per share on $108.07 million in revenue.

But here's the twist: the stock is quietly mounting a comeback.

After shedding over 54% in the past year, ChargePoint has sprinted +33% over the last month, sparking serious interest from hedge fund royalty. Steve Cohen's Point72, Cliff Asness' AQR and Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management have all initiated new positions as of March, buying the dip at an average of around $0.84 – which is where the stock was trading on Wednesday.

Technically, CHPT stock is sending all the right short-term signals. The stock trades above its eight, 20, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA), with the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator in positive territory and the RSI (relative strength index) climbing to 63.17, suggesting bullish momentum without yet entering the overbought territory.

Still, it's not all green lights. The longer-term 200-day average sits way up at $1.04, keeping some caution in play. But short-term traders are clearly charging up: the eight-day SMA bullish signal, rising volume, and sentiment reversal have made this penny EV stock a hot pre-earnings momentum play.

And when names like Cohen, Asness, and Laffont start nibbling at a company once left for dead — you know something's up.

Tonight's earnings could either recharge the rally or blow a fuse. For now, the big money is plugged in, and the CHPT stock chart is blinking bullish.

