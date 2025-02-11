Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI will be reporting its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Wall Street expects 75 cents in EPS and $6.13 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The stock is down 44.83% over the past year, up 41.93% YTD.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for Super Micro stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

SMCI Stock Strongly Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

SMCI stock is in a strongly bullish trend, with its share price trading above the five-day, 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). This positioning indicates sustained buying pressure, reinforcing the potential for continued upward momentum.

The eight-day, 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA) all generate bullish signals. As the SMCI stock trades at $40.71, it remains well above these key levels.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator at 1.24 further supports the bullish outlook, reflecting increasing momentum in favor of buyers.

However, one bearish red flag emerges from the 200-day SMA, which sits higher at $54.26, creating a long-term resistance point. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.71 signals that SMCI stock is nearing overbought territory, suggesting a potential cooldown or short-term pullback could be near.

Investors eyeing new positions may want to monitor for a consolidation phase, while existing holders could view the strong moving average support as an opportunity to ride the trend higher.

Super Micro Analysts See 25% Downside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on SMCI stock stands at a Neutral with a price target of $467.47. The latest analyst ratings from Loop Capital, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan imply a 25.12% downside for Super Micro Computer Inc., with an average price target of $30.33.

SMCI Stock Price Action: Super Micro stock was trading at $40.60 at the time of publication.

