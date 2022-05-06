QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BZ Chart Of The Day: This Should Scare You

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • On May 4, the Federal Reserve announced it's raising its fed funds interest rate target by 0.5% to a new range of between 0.75% and 1%.
  • The decision marked the first time the Fed has issued a rate hike of 0.5% or larger in more than 20 years.

Interest rates are skyrocketing. The speed and rate of the recent move higher in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields is unprecedented. As you can see on the following chart, there has been nothing since at least 1963 that even comes close.

This could have a significant impact on both the economy and the stock market. And it won’t be good.

Higher interest rates are bad for companies because it makes them less profitable. Most companies pay their day-to-day expenses with short-term loans from banks. As rates move higher, these loans become more expensive.

These increased costs cut into a company’s profits. This could cause the price of their shares to fall.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

tnx.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Interest RatesTechnicalsTop StoriesEconomicsFederal ReserveTrading Ideas