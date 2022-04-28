QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Aflac About To Rally?

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 11:26 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Aflac Incorporated AFL are oversold and at support, which means they may rally.

Every stock has an average or typical trading range that it spends most of its time in. But if sellers are very aggressive, they could push it beneath the range. Traders refer to this dynamic as being "oversold."

This is important because oversold stocks tend to reverse.

There is a momentum indicator at the bottom of the following chart. If the blue line crosses below the lower red line, it indicates oversold conditions. And as you can see that’s the case now.

Traders will be expecting a reversion or reversal. They could push the price higher.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

afl.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: TechnicalsTrading Ideas