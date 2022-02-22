QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-396.05
38823.12
-1.01%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Macy's Hits Wall Of Sellers

byMark Putrino
February 22, 2022 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: Macy's Hits Wall Of Sellers

The rally in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) may be over for now. The stock ran into resistance around $28.05 and has since backed off.

Resistance is a large group of investors who are looking to sell shares at, or close to, the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand. Buyers don’t need to force the price any higher as they can buy all they want to.

That’s why rallies end when they reach resistance levels.

$28.05 has been resistance for Macy’s since the end of December. Each time shares rose to this important level, the sellers overpowered the buyers and knocked the price lower.

It could be happening again.

To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

m.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Macy's Stock Rallies And Fades Following Big Earnings Beat: What's Next?

Macy's Stock Rallies And Fades Following Big Earnings Beat: What's Next?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares traded higher before parring gains Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued 2022 sales guidance above analyst estimates and announced a $2 billion buyback. read more
After Dropping Over 39% Macy's Stock May Be Picking Up Steam Once Again: Technical Analysis

After Dropping Over 39% Macy's Stock May Be Picking Up Steam Once Again: Technical Analysis

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares are trading higher Tuesday, although there looks to be no company specific news to explain the jump in price. The stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day. read more
Why Macy's Stock Continues To Rip Out Of A Pattern Thursday

Why Macy's Stock Continues To Rip Out Of A Pattern Thursday

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares were trading Thursday higher after the company reported third-quarter EPS results that were higher year-over-year and better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company’s fiscal year 2021 guidance was also raised. read more
Macy's Stock Flies Out Of A Pattern: Here's Why

Macy's Stock Flies Out Of A Pattern: Here's Why

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting Saks Fifth Avenue's e-commerce unit has begun preparations for an IPO at a $6 billion valuation. Macy's stock was trending on social media sites today such as StockTwits. read more