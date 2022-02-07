BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Motor Breaks Important Support

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Shares of Ford Motor Company F may have broken an important support level. That means there’s a good chance their recent downtrend continues.

Support is a large concentration of investors who are all looking to buy shares at, or close to, the same price. In this case, it’s $19 a share.

When a stock trades below a support level, traders say the support has been broken. This means the buyers who created the support have left the market. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

With this large amount of demand for the stock out of the way, sellers will be forced to push prices lower. This could result in a new downtrend.

