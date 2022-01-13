Why Trump's Merger Partner Digital World Stock Is Headed For All-Time Highs

Trump-sensitive stock Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) popped up 4% higher shortly after the markets opened on Thursday.

The SPAC, which merged with Trump Media and Technology Group public in October plans to launch its social media app, Truth Social, on Feb. 21. The app will have similar features to Twitter, Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) but posts will be referred to as “truths” as opposed to “tweets.”

On Wednesday, options traders piled into Digital World with over 80,000 options traded on the day. Calls amounted to about 77% of the total options traded and about half of the contracts expire this Friday.

The Digital World Chart: On Wednesday, Digital World broke up through a key resistance level at $66.31 that had been holding the stock down since Oct. 29. Digital World then printed a bullish Marubozu candlestick on the daily chart, which indicated higher prices were likely to come on Thursday.

On Jan. 6, Digital World hit a low of $45.20 where it ran into a group of buyers, which caused the stock to wick from the level and shoot up to create a high of $61.85. On Jan. 10, Digital world then printed a higher low at $51.07, which set the stock into a new uptrend.

If Digital World closes the trading session near its opening price, it will print a doji candlestick, which may indicate the stock will trade lower on Friday to print it’s next higher low. The pullbacks to print higher lows are both healthy and bullish as well as giving traders who aren’t already in a position a solid entry point to go long.

Digital World’s relative strength index (RSI) is running high at about 70%, which also indicates a retracement may be needed to cool the indicator. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds the 70% level, it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.

The stock is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. Digital World is also trading above the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is bullish.

