fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Goldman Sachs Vs. JPMorgan: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 13, 2021 10:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Vs. JPMorgan: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes companies that are in the same industry have similar charts. This is the case with investment banks Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Each has just rallied off of clear support.

Support is a large group of buyers who are all trying to pay the same price for their shares. At support levels, there is enough demand to absorb all of the shares that are offered. This is why downtrends end when they reach them.

For Goldman, the support is at $348.50. If the stock heads south, there’s a good chance there is support there again.

gs_0.png
The support for JPMorgan is at the $148 level. If the stock trends lower, there a good chance it finds support there once more.

jpm.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Vs. Morgan Stanley: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes stocks that are in the same industry have charts that look similar. That’s the case with investment bankers The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). read more

Indecision Hits Morgan Stanley Stock After Bank's Q1 Print

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported earnings Friday morning, concluding week one of the first-quarter season. read more

Bank Of America And Citigroup Struggle After Stellar Q1 Earnings

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported fir read more

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Kick Off Bullish Start To Bank Earnings: What Technical Traders Need To Know

Three big banks kicked off earnings season Wednesday morning with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: read more