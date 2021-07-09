Apple's Stock Hits New All-Time High: What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) hit a new all-time high north of $145.61 in Friday's trading session, but could the tech giant be in trouble?

What To Know: Levels around $145 were resistance when Apple shares reached them in January. After failing at this resistance, a large move lower followed. Now, the shares have reached this critical level once again.

Resistance levels can retain their importance for a long time. This means the sellers who created it in January may still be around.

What's Next: Apple is also very overbought. This means it's trading at an extreme above what would be its typical or usual range. This could draw sellers into the market.

This combination of being overbought while at resistance may be a bearish dynamic for Apple. It could pause or even reverse the rally.