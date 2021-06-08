Is The Workhorse Group Stock Rally About To End?
The rally in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) may be about to stall out.
The stock is getting close to a level that has been resistance. Sometimes, resistance levels can remain intact for a long time and that could happen here.
In February and March when the stock reached $17.85, it slammed into a wall of sellers. There were more sellers than buyers at this level. That’s why the rally stalled.
So far today, the high trade was close to $17.50. When shares got there, the sellers overpowered the buyers and knocked the price back down.
Traders need to watch this critical level closely. If Workhorse can breakout, it could make a fast and significant move higher. If not, a new downtrend may form.
The stock trades around $16.28 at publication time.
