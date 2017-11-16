Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by $1.23 (2.7 percent) at $41.89 in Thursday's session.

The stock is now higher by 207 percent since its year-end close of $13.63. It's higher by 14 percent since its Q3 beat on November 8. It has made a new all-time high in its last six sessions and has posted a new all-time closing high in all but one.

After a lower open, Square had a brief retreat but found support just under Thursday's close ($40.66), reaching $40.52 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one standing at $41.97 going into the close.

