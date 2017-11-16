Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Makes New All-Time High For Sixth Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2017 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
Related SQ
Square's CFO Talks Bitcoin: We Have To Be There As An Innovator
Cisco, Intel, Square, Walmart: Fast Money Picks For November 16
Stocks Stumble Out Of The Gate; Tech Lags Amid Apple Worries (Investor's Business Daily)

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by $1.23 (2.7 percent) at $41.89 in Thursday's session.

The stock is now higher by 207 percent since its year-end close of $13.63. It's higher by 14 percent since its Q3 beat on November 8. It has made a new all-time high in its last six sessions and has posted a new all-time closing high in all but one.

After a lower open, Square had a brief retreat but found support just under Thursday's close ($40.66), reaching $40.52 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one standing at $41.97 going into the close.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Square's CFO Talks Bitcoin: We Have To Be There As An Innovator
Cisco, Intel, Square, Walmart: Fast Money Picks For November 16
Cramer's Takeaway From The Square-Bitcoin Union
Square's Bitcoin Feature Could Secure An 'Early Mover Position'
8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Do You Use Square Cash? You Might Be Able To Buy And Sell Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SQ

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.