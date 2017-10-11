Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: BIOP) shares are trading higher by $1.40 (20 percent) at $10.15 in Wednesday's session.

The stock is trading higher for the fourth day in a row, moving up from its Oct. 5 close ($7.30) to $11.17 earlier in today's session. Over the past month, it has rallied 150 percent from its Sept. 11 close of $3.80.

The catalyst for the today's rally is a 13G filing that revealed Jonathon Honig has taken a 9.51 percent stake in the company.

After a flat open, it was grinding higher until it had quick burst to $11.17 after the news made its rounds. That marks the highest level for the stock since it peaked in January 2015 at $16.72. Since reaching that elevated level, it has retreated and is now attempting to remain in the $10.00 handle.

