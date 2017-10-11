Market Overview

Delta Air Lines Higher After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2017 11:12am   Comments
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading higher by 50 cents at $53.20 in Wednesday's session.

Before the open, the company posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share on revenue of $11.1 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.53 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion.

For the most part, Delta's stock has traded around the parameters from Tuesday's session. On the downside the stock has found support just above Wednesday's low ($52.47) as $52.50 stands as the low for the session.

On the upside, the stock has found resistance just above Tuesday's high ($53.71) as $53.97 stands as the high for the session as of 11:00 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

