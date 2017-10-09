Market Overview

Viacom Downgrade Sends Stock To 7-Year Low
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2017 11:51am   Comments
Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) shares are trading lower by $1.30 (5 percent) at $34.11 in Monday's session.

The catalyst for the decline is a downgrade to a Sell at Citigroup. The stock is now lower by 30 percent since peaking in April at $49.00.

Viacom's lower opening print of $35.00 stands as the high for the session as of 11:35 a.m. EST. That high was below its former low for the move from Friday at $35.30.

The follow-through on the decline took the stock to $33.65, but rebounded back into the $34.00 handle. It should be noted the stock bottomed in this area back in Aug. 2010, when it made a low at $34.09, that hadn't been revisited until today.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

